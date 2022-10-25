BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A longstanding yet growing problem in Bakersfield is now getting increased scrutiny.

The Bakersfield City Council is discussing ways to help businesses across the city stay safe.

Businesses are under siege. Business owners have little recourse in dealing with people who have mental disorders or on drugs.

Bakersfield businesses need help. Many of them in downtown are affected by mentally ill homeless people.

“A lot of them have mental health issues,” Jose Jimenez the general manager at Jerry’s Pizza and Pub said. “There’s nowhere for them to go.”

Even when businesses call the police there’s not much officers can do.

“It’s just a fact that we are not able to book misdemeanants into our local jail,” Bakersfield City Manager Christian Clegg said.

The Bakersfield Police department said it’s not just homeless people causing the problems but overall, the issue is something it can’t solve by itself.

“We’re talking about systemic, deep-rooted issues that are revolving around substance abuse, poverty and socioeconomic issues that are beyond the scope of just the police department,” Robert Pair with the Bakersfield Police Department said.

The Bakersfield City Council is taking action. First, the city will increase the number of officers in its police department ‘Quality of Life’ division as well as hire private security agencies. While on the other end, create a low-level offender court and a diversion program as well as initiate the first steps for a diversion center.

“It’s a travesty and a lot of it is because of laws that we have now,” Carl Saenger the owner of The American Jewelry Co. said. “They’re way too liberal and need to be cracked down.”

“For people with mental health issues, we’re not making anyone better by sending them to prison. They are going into prison sick and getting out sicker,” Kern County Public Defender Peter Kang said.

“It’s sad to say they kind of smell and you don’t want to be around when you’re eating food,” Jimenez said. “It does cause people to want to go away or turn away from the business.

“One guy, he come in and he had fingers, ‘Ima shoot everyone like this,’ and I was like what?! My customers they were afraid a lot,” Jeeranan Derrorusso the co-owner of Jasmine and the New Taste said.