‘Safety ahead of turkey and trimmings,’ CHP enforcement reminder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is reminding drivers there will be a maximum enforcement period (MEP) this week for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The enforcement period will start on Wednesday and end just before midnight on Sunday.

All available CHP officers will be patrolling during the MEP, specifically looking for traffic violations including seat belt violations, speeding, distracted driving, and signs correlated with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“Wherever you choose to celebrate this Thanksgiving, drive safely,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said. “When getting behind the wheel, make certain you and all your passengers buckle up before heading out, and remember to always avoid distractions.”

In 2020, 33 people died on California roadways, 14 were not wearing seat belts, according to CHP. 868 arrests were made during the same period for DUIs.

CHP said people should “put safety ahead of turkey and trimmings this Thanksgiving.”