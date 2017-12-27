Unsafe infant sleeping deaths down in Kern County, but rise during colder months

Since 2008, more than 100 local babies have died in bed with their parents.

Co-sleeping is a common practice for many families who say the cuddling is a nurturing, bonding act that can help a fussy baby sleep, but it can be deadly. 

Local experts say because of the increased focus on the issue in Kern County, the number of deaths is going down, but infants are still dying preventable deaths.

In the first 10 months of the year, the Child Death Review team reported only two unsafe sleeping deaths, but in the last two months, there were seven more.

Infants should sleep alone on their backs and in cribs. That reduces the chance of death.

