Safe Sleeping: The risks that come with an unsafe sleep environment for children

It’s a terrifying thought for parents – Finding their newborn suddenly lifeless.



However, the reality is sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) is a common issue in Kern County.



Moreover, 13 babies across the county have died as a result of unsleep environments.



And it’s a tragedy no parent should ever live through, yet the Kern County Child Death Review Team comes across cases every year.



From 2012 to 2017: The coalition has reported over 40 infant deaths as a result of unsafe sleep environments.



While most parents might think it could never happen to their children, experts advise the community to tread on the side of caution, keeping certain safety tips in mind.



“A safe sleep environment is a kid in a bed alone on a tight mattress on their back usually in a onesie,” Tom Corson, a board member with the Child Death Review Team said. “[It’s] where they’re tight, no blankets, no pillow, nothing around them at all.”



Also, parents can always remember the ABC’s of safe sleeping.



“A” being a baby sleeps alone, “B” they be placed on their back and “C” infants must always sleep in a crib.

