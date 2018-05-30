Safe Home, Safe Baby event scheduled for May 31

Local parents will have a chance Thursday to receive a free safety kit to protect their babies against potential household dangers, courtesy of Kern Medical.

The May session of the Safe Home, Safe Baby event is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the hospital 1700 Mt. Vernon Ave, in room 1058.

Kern Medical has teamed up with the Bakersfield Firefighter’s Burn Foundation, First 5 Kern and the Kern County Department of Public Health to “educate… families about fire safety, burn and scald prevention, and how to create a safe sleeping environment for babies,” according to a Kern Medical news release.

Parents and guardians who qualify can receive a safety kit, which includes a smoke detector, a scald prevention card – “a single-use card that can be used by parents to determine the appropriate water temperature for a bath” – and a portable crib, Kern Medical said.

The event is part of the hospital’s Safe Sleeping initiative.

For more information and to see if they qualify, parents and guardians can call 661-326-2606.