Kern Medical to host ‘drive-up’ safe sleep classes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Medical is offering new parents and soon-to-be parents “drive-up” classes showing them proper and safe methods for sleeping for newborns.

Newborns can die in their sleep if they are not put to bed properly. The classes offered advise parents on providing the proper environment for safe sleeping.

The classes are being offered on July 30, Aug. 27, Sept. 24, Oct. 29, Nov. 23 and Dec. 21 from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Kern Medical at 1700 Mount Vernon Ave.

In lieu of typical in-person classes, the information and materials will be given to participants while they remain in their vehicles, Kern Medical says. To participate, pre-registration is required. You can call 661-326-2606 to register.

Kern Medical says participants must show photo ID and may be asked for proof of pregnancy. To qualify for the class, you must have a baby less a year old or be due the month of or the month following the class.