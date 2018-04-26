Breaking News
Kern Medical hosting educational class for new, expecting parents

Safe Sleeping

by: Chloe Carlson

Posted: / Updated:
Safe_sleeping_0_20171227040629

Kern Medical is hosting the Safe Home, Safe Baby program, a class designed to help parents avoid common mistakes that can lead to sudden infant death.

Attendants will receive a safety kit that includes a smoke detector, scald prevention card, which you can use to determine a safe water temperature for your baby’s bath, and a portable crib for people who meet a certain criteria.

The class is happening Thursday at 6 p.m. at Kern Medical in room 1058. If you can’t make it out to today’s class, another class is scheduled for May 31.

Reminder: To create a safe sleeping environment for your child, make sure your baby is on a firm mattress with a fitted sheet. Do not place any pillows, blankets, toys or soft objects in the sleeping area and do not cover your baby’s head.

For more information, visit their website.

