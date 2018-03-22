Kern Medical hosting educational class for new, expecting parents

Kern Medical is hosting the Safe Home, Safe Baby program, a class designed to help parents avoid common mistakes that can lead to sudden infant death.

In collaboration with the Bakersfield Firefighter’s Burn Foundation, First 5 Kern and the Kern County Department of Public, the class is geared toward local families about fire safety, burn and scald prevention, and how to create a safe sleeping environment for babies, according to Kern Medical.

In California, scalds are the leading cause of burn center admissions for children under the age of five, and many injuries happen in predictable, preventable ways, such as spilling hot coffee or tea, or running bath water too hot, according to Kern Medical.

SUID is the leading cause of death among babies 1 to 12 months old, and 90 percent occur before 6 months. Babies can accidentally suffocate or choke to death when soft bedding covers the nose and mouth.

Attendees will receive Safe Home, Safe Baby education including a fire and burn safety kit that includes a smoke detector, a scald prevention card, which is a single-use card that can be used by parents to determine the appropriate water temperature for a bath, and a portable crib for individuals that meet certain criteria, according to Kern Medical.

A Spanish translator is available at all classes for Spanish-speaking individuals.

This month’s class will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. at Kern Medical in room 1058.

For more information, visit their website.