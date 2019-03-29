First 5 to distribute book promoting safe sleep for babies

The importance of safe sleeping for babies is something 17 News continues to emphasize as a new tool is unveiled to help parents.

“Sleep Baby Safe and Snug“ is a short story reiterating, babies should sleep alone on their backs in cribs.

This year, the Kern Literacy Council will donate 1,500 copies of the book with the Safe Sleep Coalition to distribute to local agencies that serve families.

Copies will be handed out starting at 10 a.m. on April 12 at the First 5 office on L Street in Downtown Bakersfield.