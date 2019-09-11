Safe Halloween to return to the Kern County Museum

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Museum will open its doors for another spooky and safe Halloween.

The museum says since it started the event in the 1980s, it has been a local favorite for kids to go trick or treating.

Families can grab goodies at 50 of the museum’s exhibits that will be decorated for Halloween on Oct. 30 and Oct 31.

Tickets are available now at the museum or at this Eventbrite link.

Local businesses interested in joining and being part of the event can apply now through Oct. 21.

For more information on becoming a Safe Halloween vendor download an application or call the museum at 661-437-3330.