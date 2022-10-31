BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s the spookiest day of the year: Halloween. But amid parent fears of fentanyl moms and dads say they want to play it safe. That’s why Safe Halloween at the Kern County Museum is already seeing an increase in attendance.

Safe Halloween — the event name says it all. The candy is checked, no vehicles are allowed on the premises and families are encouraged to dress up and have fun with their little ones.

“There are no vehicles here. All the candy has been examined. All the community groups are handing candy out so it’s a great great place for families to come, feel safe and let their little ghosts and goblins run free,” Mike McCoy, Executive Director of the Kern County Museum, said.

The event is hosted by the Kern County Museum. This year more than 5,000 children dressed up for Sunday’s festivities. The place is packed with little ghouls, goblins and fairy princesses all enjoying the evening away.

“This is actually the first year I’ve seen it this packed. Normally it hasn’t been this packed but yeah it’s fun and it’s safe,” Fanny Gama an attendee at Safe Halloween said.

“I feel happy,” Miguel Huizar an attendee at Safe Halloween said.

The event had community members pass out candy. A fun area for kids is set up with bounce houses and a giant inflatable slide.

“I hope they do it every year,” Robert Row an attendee at Safe Halloween said. “I think it’s a great event for some people who don’t want to worry about their kids being out there somewhere.”

Parents and families said amid the ongoing fentanyl outbreaks across Kern County, Safe Halloween will be their family’s new Halloween tradition.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Safe Halloween is the way to go,” Corene Baldwin an attendee at Safe Halloween said.

“It’s actually our first time out here. Like I said it’s the only way to go anymore. Having little ones and with the whole fentanyl outbreak happening this year. Just knowing that we can walk away tonight and the kids can eat candy without us having to check it or dump it and fill it with our own candy.”

If you missed the Halloween fun on Sunday don’t worry Safe Halloween is on again Monday night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Kern County Museum.