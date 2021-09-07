Safe 1 Credit Union recognized as one of nation’s strongest financial institutions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Safe 1 Credit Union has been recognized as one of the nation’s strongest financial institutions.

The credit union was ranked with an A rating in DepositAccounts.com’s quarterly financial health evaluation of all federally-insured banks and credit unions in the U.S. That’s the highest rank given by the organization.

Safe 1 Credit Union operates nine branches, serving more than 76,000 consumers. Residents of Kern, Kings, Tulare and Fresno counties can bank with Safe 1.

DepositAccounts’ institution health rating algorithm was created in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis — and releases annual and quarterly rankings. DepositAccounts is a division of Lending Tree and the largest online publication dedicated to banking and deposit product information for consumers.