Safe 1 Credit Union President/CEO Doug Kileen to retire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Safe 1 Credit Union has announced that its president and CEO, Doug Kileen, is retiring.

Kileen has served as head of the credit union, headquartered in Bakersfield, for more than 34 years. He has led the institution from a small operation with $21 million in assets to one now offering nine locations and total assets near $800 million.

“Doug Kileen’s leadership to our organization has been invaluable,” said Tracy Chitwood, chairperson of the board for Safe 1. “Not only did Doug lead us from very modest origins to where we are now but, more importantly, has prepared the Credit Union for future success. We are very grateful for all we accomplished under his leadership.”

Kileen said it’s been an honor to serve as the president and CEO of Safe 1.

“The Board, leadership and entire team have made my life’s passion a very rewarding experience,” he said. “I leave the credit union with fond memories and look forward to watching the organization continue to prosper.”

Succeeding Kileen as president and CEO will be David King, a 25-year industry veteran who has been with Safe 1 for 11 years, most recently as executive vice president of lending, the company said.

“I am truly grateful for the opportunity of continuing the legacy Safe 1 has in helping the communities we serve,” King said. “Doug has set a high standard for the credit union to follow. He truly represents the class of our organization, and has served as a great mentor to me as well as others in the organization and industry.”