Saddleridge fire closes parts of Interstate 5, prompts evacuations

The Saddleridge fire broke out in the Sylmar and Porter Ranch areas just south of Santa Clarita around 9 p.m. Thursday. The fire has burned at least 4,600 acres and is 0 percent contained.

According to Caltrans, Interstate 5 is shut down between Interstate 210 and Cal Grove Boulevard in the Santa Clarita area.

Evacuation Centers:

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the Grenada Hills Rec Center is now full, but Mason Park, located at 10500 Mason Ave., is now OPEN as an evacuation center.

