RV businessman Mike Stier, American Legion rider Dave Fletcher buried with veteran honors

Two veterans, Mike Stier and Dave Fletcher, were buried Tuesday with full honors at the Bakersfield National Cemetery in Arvin.

Hundreds came to both ceremonies.

Stier was a Vietnam marine. He passed away in his sleep at 72, after a long battle with cancer.

After his service in Vietnam, he built Stier’s RV. Now named Barry’s RV, the business has become a regional powerhouse.

“He’s touched so many lives, and he’s done so much for the community with charity work,” said Stier’s friend Stephen Elmore.

Stier supported several local nonprofits, including the Make-A-Wish Foundation, CASA for foster youth, and Portrait of a Warrior Gallery.

“Well I know one thing for sure. A lot of people are going to miss Mike,” Elmore said.

Dave Fletcher—or as many knew him, Fletch—was a prominent American Legion rider.

“Everything the community did for putting this on to show appreciation for him as a veteran, singer, bike rider,” said Fletcher’s son Terry. “He was a great dad as well.”

Fletch was a man who surrounded himself with music and laughter.

“He gave us our senses of humor. He was always making jokes,” Terry said.

Fletch served in the navy in Vietnam, later becoming a proud rider with the American Legion.

He died at 73 in a motorcycle accident on New Year’s Eve.

“He was just friendly and outgoing, and I’m glad that the community came out to give back the energy he put out,” Terry said.

Fletch is survived by his wife, three kids, six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Mike Stier is survived by his wife, two daughters, and granddaughter.