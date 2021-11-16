Ruth Escobar Foundation to host turkey and food giveaway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield families unable to secure a full Thanksgiving meal this year will be able to receive a turkey and food basket for free next week.

The Ruth Escobar Foundation will be hosting its 7th annual Thanksgiving turkey and food basket giveaway on Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. The giveaway will be located at 400 Chester Avenue and will go until all the food is gone.

The foundation is expecting to feed more that 300 Bakersfield families this year.

“Americana is committed to giving back and helping our community,” said Ruth Escobar, owner

of Americana Tax & Financial. “Our goal is to feed and assist as many families as possible.”

The foundation is still excepting donations at this time. People and businesses can drop off donations at 400 Chester Avenue.

The giveaway is being funded by

Americana Tax & Financial, Elements Venue & Banquet, Raul Manzo, and other monetary donations.

“We are honored to partner with local businesses to make this possible,” said Manuel Gutierrez

Owner of Elements Venue.

For more information call the Ruth Escobar Foundation at 661-631-2420.