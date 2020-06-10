Rush Cycle reopening Bakersfield studio next week

Coronavirus
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Rush Cycle is reopening its doors next week, the business confirmed today.

Rush Cycle said it will be reopening its Bakersfield studio at 2765 Calloway Drive Suite 104 on Monday. The reopening comes as the state recently released guidelines allowing fitness studios to reopen as part of Phase 3.

“We are very excited to be able to re-open our studio,” said Owner Brent Bowser. “We have reviewed and researched the Phase 3 guidelines and have made changes within our studio to ensure the health and safety of our community. Together, we will have fun, burn calories, and help you reach your fitness goals. We are grateful to be back with our staff and riders and look forward to seeing you on the bike soon.”

For those interested in becoming a Rush Cycle member, sign-ups are available on the website.

