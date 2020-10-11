Running with the Angels 5K Run held this week to support families who have experienced pregnancy, infant loss

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The month of October brings awareness to pregnancy and infant loss, a topic not widely discussed but one that affects 1 in every 4 women.

A local organization is trying to change that narrative and give families an outlet during the grieving process. The Noel Alexandria Foundation was started 3 years ago after the founder, Trinity Brown, experienced the still-born death of her daughter, Noel Alexandria and didn’t want others to feel alone.

This week, the organization teamed up with GirlTrek to hold their third-annual Running with the Angels 5K Run. The event, which was held virtually this year due to the pandemic, wrapped up on Saturday.

The event aims to provide support for people in the community who have been affected by pregnancy or infant loss.

“I just want to say thank you to the community for supporting us. This is our third-annual event and we just look forward to doing bigger and better things and doing more in the community.”

For more information about the foundation and how to donate, visit noelalexandriafoundation.org.