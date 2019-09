BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Delano police say a runaway teen who has been missing since July has not returned home.

Rosalio Flores 16, was last seen at 1 a.m. on Friday, July 26, according to Delano Police.

He is described as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

If you’ve seen Flores or know where he might be, you are asked to call the Delano Police Department at 661-721-3377.