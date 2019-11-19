Runaway considered at risk due to medical conditions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway girl considered at risk due to medical conditions.

Raizel Johnson, 16, was last seen at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of South Real Road, according to police.

She is described as white, 5 feet 8 inches, 120 pounds, pink and blue hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black flannel sweater, blue jeans and pink Converse shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.