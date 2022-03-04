BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Public Health inspectors temporarily closed Ruben’s Restaurant in southwest Bakersfield because of a roach infestation and other health violations.

In a report dated March 2, health inspectors noted multiple health code violations at the restaurant at 4500 Gosford Road.

The report noted management kept the restaurant open during an active vermin infestation. Live cockroaches were found on walls in a wash area and on a dishwashing machine.

Photo: Kern County Public Health

Inspectors also found raw meat improperly stored in a walk-in refrigerator and raw chicken stored above raw meats. The report also stated an employee had their cellphone on a cutting board near food that was being prepared.

The restaurant was to remain closed until the cockroach infestation was cleared out and equipment was sanitized.

Kern County Public Health has a list of closed restaurants and related reports. You can find it here.