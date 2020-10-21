Ruben’s Mexican Food in northeast Bakersfield closed due to rat droppings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ruben’s Mexican Food near Highway 178 was closed by county health officials yesterday after rat droppings were found in the facility.

The Kern County Public Health Services Department said inspectors found the droppings in the storage, bar and dishwashing areas of the restaurant, located at 3807 Auburn St. The restaurant was ordered to close and received an inspection score of 69 percent, according to the inspection report.

“Operator/employee did not demonstrate correct decision-making skills,” the report says. “Facility remained in operation during active vermin infestation. Operator/employee failed to recognize the health risk associated with rodent droppings in a food facility.”