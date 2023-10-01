BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The first day of October marks the anniversary of the tragic Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting — the deadly mass shooting that took place in Las Vegas six years ago.

On Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, 58 people were killed and more than 850 people were hurt when a lone gunman opened fire on concert-goers at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. Two more later died, bringing the total number of victims to 60.

The tragic event was even felt here in Kern County, as several local residents were victims of the shooting, and four were killed:

Centennial High graduate Bailey Schweitzer, 20

Kern Valley High graduate Jack Beaton, 54

Shafter High graduate Victor Link, 55

Taft resident and substitute teacher Kelsey Meadows, 28

In honor of three of the local residents whom were killed, three scholarships began to be awarded to local students.

Centennial High School, Bailey Schweitzer’s alma mater, awards an annual $500 scholarship in her name to one student; Kern Valley High School, where Jack Beaton went to school, gives one student a $500 scholarship in his name, and Taft High School issues an annual scholarship as a tribute to Taft native Kelsey Meadows, who worked as a substitute teacher at the school.