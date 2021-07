TEHACHACPI, Calif. (KGET) — Roundtable Pizza and Valley Strong Credit Union will be opening in a strip mall at Tehachapi Boulevard and Tucker Road, city officials say.

Tehachapi Development Services Director Jay Schlosser also said during a Tehachapod podcast that construction for businesses including another Starbucks will begin in the Capital Hills area north of Highway 58, and the Marriott Towne Suites is planning on opening by the end of the year.

Click here to listen to the podcast.