Round 2: Marquee feud between Fox Theater, Houston theater continues

by: Norma Hernandez

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A sign stealing scandal has now turned into a mini rivalry between Houston’s Warehouse Live Theater and Bakersfield’s Fox Theater. A second round of messages have gone on display on the theaters’ marquees.

The past couple of weeks, the Fox Theater marquee has displayed messages taunting the Houston Astros over a sign stealing scandal in 2017. The Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series that season.

First, the Fox marquee read: “Never forget Houston Asterisks Let’s go Dodgers!”

The Warehouse Live Theater responded with this message: “Kiss our asterisk! Los Angeles dodging championships since 1988,”

Last weekend the Fox Theater fired back. The message said: “Keep your shirts on Houston, first grade math says 5 is greater than 1.”

The Warehouse Live Theater responded: “In Drake voice: Dodgers losing, baaack to baaack.”

Maybe it’s your turn to let Houston hear you? For more information on displaying a message — not necessarily about baseball or the Houston Astros — you can email info@thebakersfieldfox.com with the subject line MARQUEE INSPIRED.

