Nearly 16,000 PG&E customers without power in northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A power outage impacting roughly 16,000 people occurred Wednesday in northwest Bakersfield and portions of the southwest.

The outages happened around 4:30 p.m. Most of the outages were north of the Westside Parkway and west of Mohawk Street, according to PG&E’s website.

Power is expected to be restored at about 7:45 p.m.

Firefighters said they were with utility workers at the PG&E facility at Rosedale Highway and Coffee Road. Traffic is impacted and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

