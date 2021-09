BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An international symbol for peace has come to Kern County.

The Rotary Club of Bakersfield East selected the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County to have a “peace pole” installed.

The poles display the message “May Peace Prevail on Earth.”

Rotary Club of Bakersfield East members conducted the planting of the peace pole Friday afternoon in the Kevin Harvick Foundation Park at the E.L. Jack and Monica Armstrong Youth Center.