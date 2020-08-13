Rosemary’s manager calls for stronger leadership from city after Downtown Bakersfield shop was vandalized

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The manager of Rosemary’s — the longtime restaurant in Downtown Bakersfield — says more needs to be done to keep homeless people off the streets after a window was shattered.

Katie Tate manages the restaurant her parents opened in 1984. She says they’ve never had problems like the ones she’s experienced this year.

With the pandemic forcing them to move outside, Tate says the homeless problem has become harder to deal with. She says not all of them are looking for help and are just causing trouble for business owners.

“We just need a cleanup, and we need, I love our law enforcement and we need as much law enforcement as we can get to get these people off our streets, we can’t as a business sustain this,” she said.

Tate acknowledged the city is preparing a new homeless center and have teams responding to concerns, but she says the city needs to take the lead and support businesses.