BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Rosemary’s Family Creamery, a downtown Bakersfield staple, is the latest victim of a break-in.

The restaurant announced the news via a social media post on Tuesday evening.

Last night our condensers were broken into and all of our copper pipes were destroyed (Yes, on our birthday). As such we are closed until further notice. We hope to be up tomorrow! Rosemary’s Family Creamery

The creamery could be seen with chairs up and doors closed on Tuesday night.

No further information on the break-in or suspect has been given.