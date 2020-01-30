Rosemary’s Creamery co-founder, Frank DeMarco, dies at age 89

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Frank DeMarco, one of the co-founders of Rosemary’s Family Creamery, has died at the age of 89.

DeMarco spent over 30 years stratifying Bakersfield’s sweet tooth. He died in his sleep on Monday.

DeMarco and his wife Rosemary started Rosemary’s Family Creamery in 1984 and recently celebrated the anniversary of its opening on New Year’s.

The family says DeMarco’s health began to fail around Christmas.

Frank and Rosemary DeMarco were high school sweethearts and celebrated their 70th anniversary in December.

Their daughters, Roseanne and Katie, continue to run the family business with DeMarco’s grandson Patrick.

Services for Frank DeMarco will be held Wednesday, Feb. 5 at St. Francis of Assisi Church located at 900 H St.

A rosary service will begin at 10:30 a.m. with a mass following at 11 a.m.