BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department evacuated a Walmart in northwest Bakersfield following reports of a fire inside the building, according to KCFD Public Information Officer Andrew Freeborn.

Freeborn said fire crews got a call at about 10:57 a.m. of reports of smoke and flames near the meat storage area at the Walmart on Rosedale Highway. When they arrived, firefighters found the fire was isolated to a cooler, a cold storage unit where the fire had first been reported.

Crews put out the fire within 30 minutes of arrival, according to Freeborn. It is unclear how much damage the fire caused.

Environmental health will lead an investigation regarding the food.