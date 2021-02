CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) – It has now been two months since two little boys vanished from their home in California City. There are so many parts to this mystery. A 3-year-old and a 4-year-old, practically vanish on a dark, cold night in California City - around 76 miles East of downtown Bakersfield. The city's 14,000 residents and thousands from across the nation are searching desperately for answers. Here's what we know.

3-year-old Orson and 4-year-old Orrin West were reported missing in California City on December 21st. Authorities still have no idea where the boys could be.