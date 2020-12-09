Rosedale Union School District returning to distance learning amid rise in COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Rosedale Union School District has announced it is returning to distance learning for all students beginning Monday amid a rise in COVID-19 cases and the state’s new stay-at-home order.

In a letter sent to families, Superintendent Sue Lemon said schools will transition back to distance learning between Monday and Friday except for Freedom Middle School, which is doing so on Thursday.

Lemon said the district hopes to reopen its campuses on Jan. 4. A board meeting will be held on Dec. 15 to discuss the matter. Daycare will remain open for the rest of this week but will be closed Monday through Friday, according to RUSD.

The move comes as the district has been struggling with maintaining staffing. Lemon said there has been a substitute shortage, as there have been a number of staff required to quarantine due to possible exposure to the virus.

“As a district, we are confident in the preventive measures we are implementing and have been successful in maintaining a safe environment for students and staff,” she said. “As many of you, we are saddened by this situation and hope to see our students back on campuses soon.”