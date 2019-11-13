Rosedale superintendent hired as deputy superintendent for KCSOS

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Rosedale Union School District Superintendent John Mendiburu has been hired as the deputy superintendent of the Kern County Superintendent of Schools starting in January.

The district said Mendiburu will focus on the Kern Education Pledge, project, Career Technical Education initiatives, statewide efforts and more. The Board of Trustees has appointed Associate Superintendent Sue Lemon to the superintendent position starting next year.

Mendiburu started working for the school district 22 years ago as a teacher. He eventually became principal of Almondale Elementary, assistant superintendent of business services and, for the past 10 years, he has been the superintendent.

“It is a bittersweet goodbye, but our hearts are full knowing he will continue his leadership with the Kern County Superintendent of Schools,” the district said in a news release.

Lemon has worked for the district since 1993, first as a teacher at Del Rio Elementary. She has been a vice principal at Almondale, Rosedale North and Freedom elementary schools, assistant superintendent and finally associate superintendent.

“Her dedication and determination in doing whatever it takes for the students and staff of this district is second to none,” the district said. “She will continue to move the Rosedale Union School District in the direction that has made us the top-ranked district in the county.”