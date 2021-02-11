Rosedale, Panama-Buena Vista districts detail reopening plans

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Rosedale Union and Panama-Buena Vista Union school districts have released information regarding their reopening plans.

Rosedale said all grades except 7th and 8th have returned to in-person learning. If there is a consecutive downturn in cases countywide, those students will return March 1. 

Panama-Buena Vista has a chart showing its stages for reopening, beginning with special day classes Feb. 25 for pre-kindergarten through 8th grade.

The other stages are contingent on the number of positive COVID-19 cases being at or below 25 per 100,000 people. Those stages are as follows:

  • March 4 — transitional kindergarten, kindergarten, junior high targeted small groups.
  • March 11 — 1st, 2nd and 3rd grades.
  • March 18 — 4th, 5th and 6th grades.
  • Date to be determined — 7th and 8th grades.

