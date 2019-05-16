Rosedale middle schoolers participate in Memory Project

A group of talented Rosedale middle schoolers are spreading kindness through art by taking part in The Memory Project. Students get a photo of a child from another country and paint or draw their portraits.

The kids are from all over the world, with many living hard lives. Some are orphans, struggle with extreme poverty or suffer neglect or abuse.

Students said they were excited to learn more about those children and participate.

“I really hope that she really likes this portrait, because I kind of worked a bit hard on it,” said eighth-grader Indiana Vargas.

Others were happy to spread a bit of cheer across the globe for those in need.

“I know these kids don’t have a lot at home so I thought it was a good cause and like, I thought it was a good idea to do,” said eighth-grader Jaden Blackburn.

Around 30 portraits were done for the project and will be mailed June 1st.