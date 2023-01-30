BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fast-food restaurant installed a solar-powered drive-through canopy at its Rosedale Highway location.

Kentucky Fried Chicken was the site of a ribbon-cutting ceremony showcasing a 72-foot canopy designed to produce renewable energy.

More customers are choosing to use the drive-through and outdoor seating options rather than dining indoors, creating a need for solutions to meet this demand.

Enter Solar Canopies, which address these customer preferences while lowering energy costs, as well as protecting employees from the sun and rain while they are working with the public.

Solar Integrate designed the canopy which features 57 solar panels.

Todd Stewart, CEO of the Stewart Restaurant Group which owns the local KFC, said the partnership was a win-win for them.