Rosamond restaurant closed after county inspectors found food held at improper temperatures

ROSAMOND, Calif (KGET) — Guido’s @ Hanger in Rosamond was closed on Friday by the county for health violations.

According to the Kern County Public Health Services department, inspectors found grilled chicken, pasta, garlic and white sauce being held at improper temperatures at the restaurant, located at 4001 Knox Ave. The food was discarded from the prep line.

Inspectors also found chicken and pasta being improperly cooled in a three-compartment sink. They also noticed the eatery had no sanitizer in buckets or at the dishwasher.

A buildup of grease was seen on filters in the exhaust hood as well as a displaced filter. The county told the business to keep filters clean and in good repair to avoid a fire hazard and to make sure they are installed correctly.

“The operator/employee failed to recognize the health risk associated with potentially hazardous food held at temperatures that increase bacterial growth,” KCPH said in its inspection report. “The operator…did not use adequate decision-making skills by not closing the facility for unsanitary conditions.”

The restaurant was given an inspection score of 69 percent.