ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — Residents of Rosamond can now make a splash at the Rosamond Community Pool at Jim Williford Park, according to Kern County.

The county said the pool will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on 40th Street West. The county encourages residents to enjoy the free amenity until the end of summer.

The pool will be open until Sunday, Oct. 1, the county said.

