Rosa Brothers Milk Company brings back ‘Easter Egg Nog’ in time for Spring

TULARE, Calif. (KGET) — It’s back: Rosa Brothers Milk Company’s all-natural Easter Egg Nog has hit local shelves.

“We are excited to offer our customers our fresh Easter Egg Nog again this year. It is a delicious way to celebrate Spring,” said President of Rosa Brothers Milk Company Noel Rosa in a press release.

Noel and Rolland Rosa, third generation dairy farmers, began production of their milk and ice cream in September 2012 with a handful of stores selling their products. Since then, the Rosa Brothers have remained true to their local roots while ensuring the fresh, high quality milk and ice cream products.



Easter Egg Nog will be sold now through the first week of April. To find a retailer near you, head to their website.