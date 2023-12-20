BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Historic Fox Theater announced on Wednesday that stand-up comedian Ronny Chieng will be coming to Bakersfield next year.

Chieng is known for his work as a correspondent on “The Daily Show.” He has also starred in “Crazy Rich Asians” and Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

Chieng will be bringing his “Love To Hate It Tour” to the Fox on July 12, 2024. Tickets are on sale now on the AXS website.

The Fox Theater says the show is is suitable for those ages 12 and over.