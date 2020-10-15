Ronald McDonald House hosting drive-thru donation event on Oct. 23

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Ronald McDonald House will host a drive-by donation event where people can drop off items from a wish list on Friday, Oct. 23. The donation drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

They are asking for items ranging from house hold essentials to beauty products. The house hosts families whose children are receiving medical care. It provides bedrooms, showers and laundry facilities.

Those who donate will receive a treat from See’s Candy as a thank you gift. The Ronald McDonald House is located at 420 34th St, at Memorial Hospital.

Donation Wish List: