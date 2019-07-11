Ronald McDonald House grand opening set for Thursday morning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After years of donations, fundraiser and hard work, Bakersfield’s new Ronald McDonald House will open its doors on Thursday morning.

The Ronald McDonald House offers a place to stay for families with kids being treated at Memorial Hospital, helping them stay close to their loved ones.

The original Bakersfield house opened in 2009 with just three bedrooms, but now expanded into a second home with three more bedrooms and a napping room.

The grand opening ceremony takes place at 10 a.m. at Memorial Hospital on 34th Street.