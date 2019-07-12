Ronald McDonald House at Memorial Hospital unveils expansion

Thursday was a big day for Bakersfield’s Ronald McDonald House and the families who may one day spend some time there.

The Ronald McDonald House unveiled the expansion of the home Thursday morning.

The house offers a place to stay for families with kids being treated at Memorial Hospital.

Local families and clubs worked hard to help the small house expand, so it could serve more people.

The original Bakersfield house opened in 2009 with just three bedrooms, but now has expanded into a second home with three more bedrooms and a napping room.