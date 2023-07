BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An Italian restaurant in Rosedale will no longer be serving residents of Bakersfield.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill is shutting down operations for good the business announced earlier this week. Located in the Northwest Promenade, the restaurant has subsequently been removed from the national website location list.

One former employee went to Facebook saying the employer gave zero notice of closure. The former employee woke up to an email announcing her final day of work.