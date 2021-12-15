Rollover vehicle v tree crash victim identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s officials identified the man who California Highway Patrol officers found dead after he crashed into a tree Tuesday as Leandro Medina of Bakersfield.

Medina, 23, was the operator of the vehicle when he crashed into a tree on South Union Avenue south of Highway 223 and flipped over. CHP found him dead at the scene, according to the police report.

Officers said Medina was traveling south on South Union Avenue when he crossed both lanes and it the tree.

Alcohol or drugs were not believed to be involved, officers said.