BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle rolled over Monday and came to a rest on its side in a ditch by Old River and Copus roads, southwest of Bakersfield, the California Highway Patrol said.

The driver and a dog were out of the vehicle following the 11:38 a.m. crash, according to the CHP. Someone assisted in getting the vehicle back on its wheels but it’s not drivable, officers said.