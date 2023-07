BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities responded to a flipped vehicle near Camp Okihi in Bakersfield on Sunday according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information page.

The vehicle reportedly rolled down a hill and ended up in the backyard of a nearby residence and landed on its side. The crash occurred at 13227 Round Mountain Rd. around 4:30 p.m.

According to the website, there were two men who appeared to have exited the vehicle. This is an ongoing investigation.