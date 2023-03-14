BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died in a rollover crash that saw a driver ejected from a vehicle along Highway 58 east of Bakersfield, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported just after 3:30 p.m. along Highway 58 near Bealeville Road, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

The car was reportedly moving at high speeds in westbound lanes before the collision.

CHP said the #2 lane will be closed for the investigation. Expect delays in the area.

