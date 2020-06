BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A rollover crash Saturday afternoon killed a man and injured three others in Southeast Bakersfield.

Officers were called to the 3100 block of Lotus Lane for the investigation. The collision happened at around 4:30 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle was killed. Three others suffered minor injuries, officials said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

We will update this story as we learn more information.